Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Trading -0.5% Higher

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.12. 36,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 582,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

A number of analysts have commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $198.24 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,058.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.