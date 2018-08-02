Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “c$28.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.50 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.

TSE:KL traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,816. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$12.69 and a 12-month high of C$30.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$250.60 million during the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

