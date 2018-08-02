Kinross Gold (KGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinross Gold traded down $0.15, hitting $3.42, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,942,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

