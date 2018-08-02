Kimball Electronics (KE) Issues Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter.

KE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,497. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,611,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 991,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $5,959,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 98,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services.

