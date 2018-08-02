KHP Capital LLC Invests $497,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 90,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,307,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

