Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kezar Life Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.3186270819738 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,195. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

