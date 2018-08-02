KEYW (KEYW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYW. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded KEYW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded KEYW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KEYW from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of KEYW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 20,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,705. KEYW has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.73.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. KEYW’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that KEYW will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in KEYW by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in KEYW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in KEYW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KEYW by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KEYW by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,673 shares during the period.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

