KeyCorp Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

RS opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,210,758.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

