KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NOW Inc (DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for NOW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NOW in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

NOW opened at $14.71 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. NOW has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NOW by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.