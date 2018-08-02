KeyCorp Boosts Square (SQ) Price Target to $75.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.01.

Shares of Square stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. Square has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Square will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,026,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,235,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,109,806 over the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Square by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,457,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Square by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 106,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Square by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 752,364 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

