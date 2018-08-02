Cedar Fair (FUN) Given a $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) has been given a $70.00 target price by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Cedar Fair opened at $51.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,925.03% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 774.1% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

