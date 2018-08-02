Keith Cozza Buys 50,000 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX) Stock

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Chairman Keith Cozza purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Xerox opened at $25.49 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

