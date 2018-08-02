Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at $134,546,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,744 shares of company stock worth $8,685,008. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom traded up $0.14, hitting $50.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,603. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.