KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

KBC Grp NV/ADR (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare KBC Grp NV/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion $2.91 billion 11.11 KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors $14.74 billion $2.36 billion 12.96

KBC Grp NV/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than KBC Grp NV/ADR. KBC Grp NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Grp NV/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC Grp NV/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors 540 1618 1523 70 2.30

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.73%. Given KBC Grp NV/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KBC Grp NV/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 25.24% 14.20% 0.89% KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors 18.80% 11.46% 1.02%

Dividends

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KBC Grp NV/ADR competitors beat KBC Grp NV/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About KBC Grp NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

