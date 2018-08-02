KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

KAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a reduce rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.99) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals to GBX 1,000 ($13.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 842.27 ($11.07).

Shares of KAZ Minerals traded down GBX 232 ($3.05), hitting GBX 587.80 ($7.72), during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 974.20 ($12.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

