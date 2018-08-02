Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $248,912,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $172,579,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 226,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $265,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $158,680,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,776,236,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $1,797.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,075.00 price objective (up from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,933.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

