Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. (KED) Insider Richard A. Kayne Acquires 2,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. (NYSE:KED) insider Richard A. Kayne purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Development stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,022. Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Development in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.

