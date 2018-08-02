KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.04% of KAR Auction Services worth $77,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $2,185,312.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,018 shares of company stock worth $9,472,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of KAR Auction Services opened at $59.37 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

