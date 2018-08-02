Kadant (KAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,076. Kadant has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

