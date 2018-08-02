K12 (LRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. K12 has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.08.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $53,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 16,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $302,897.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,410 shares of company stock valued at $695,926. Company insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,483,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 152,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 88,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

