K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $253.37 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

