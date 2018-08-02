Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,252,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Just Energy Group traded down $0.02, hitting $3.76, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,623. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $802.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 714.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.