Just Eat’s (JE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Just Eat from GBX 840 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 868.13 ($11.41).

JE traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 787.20 ($10.34). 3,840,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 544 ($7.15) and a one year high of GBX 906 ($11.90).

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans acquired 6,238 shares of Just Eat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £49,966.38 ($65,650.22).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

