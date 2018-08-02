Just Eat (JE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 935 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 825 ($10.84) to GBX 980 ($12.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 868.13 ($11.41).

Shares of Just Eat opened at GBX 775 ($10.18) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 544 ($7.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 906 ($11.90).

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans acquired 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 801 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £49,966.38 ($65,650.22).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

