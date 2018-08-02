Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

JUN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.50 ($42.94).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €31.72 ($37.32) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €28.33 ($33.33) and a 52 week high of €42.94 ($50.52).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

