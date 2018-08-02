JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

