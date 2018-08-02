JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mohawk Industries (MHK) Target Price to $190.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries opened at $189.39 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $162,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,958 shares of company stock worth $16,697,521. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $161,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.