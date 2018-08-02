JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.80 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €19.80 ($23.29) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.38 ($19.27).

Shares of G opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

