Joseph R. Nachman Sells 10,500 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp opened at $37.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 535.86, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Yelp by 19.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,125 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis downgraded shares of Yelp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

