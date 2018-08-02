Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,510 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $1,119,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar traded up $1.04, reaching $132.14, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $140.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th.

MORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morningstar by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

