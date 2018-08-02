Johnson Controls International (JCI) PT Raised to $46.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Johnson Controls International traded up $0.31, reaching $37.99, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 263,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

