Johnson Controls International (JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International updated its FY18 guidance to $2.80-2.82 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 276,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

