John F. North Buys 1,175 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) insider John F. North acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,491.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors opened at $86.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.