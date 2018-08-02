JMP Securities Downgrades CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) to Underperform

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
CMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.
Shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH opened at $8.37 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,106,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
