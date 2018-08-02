JMP Securities Downgrades CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) to Underperform

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH opened at $8.37 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.11.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,106,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

