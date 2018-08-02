JMP Group (JMP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JMP Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1171586109294 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 5,425 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $27,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 16,500 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $186,471 over the last three months. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

