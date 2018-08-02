JMP Group (JMP) and BlackRock (BLK) Financial Survey

JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JMP Group and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -3.67% 6.90% 0.71% BlackRock 38.97% 13.29% 1.90%

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $11.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JMP Group pays out 180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JMP Group and BlackRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $109.87 million 1.07 -$15.88 million $0.20 27.25 BlackRock $12.49 billion 6.09 $4.97 billion $22.60 21.03

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. BlackRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JMP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JMP Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JMP Group and BlackRock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock 0 2 9 0 2.82

JMP Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. BlackRock has a consensus price target of $597.27, suggesting a potential upside of 25.67%. Given BlackRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than JMP Group.

Summary

BlackRock beats JMP Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

