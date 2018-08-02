Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.15 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jianpu Technology from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 649,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology opened at $4.96 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.51 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

