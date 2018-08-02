Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLD. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloud Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Cloud Peak Energy traded up $0.09, hitting $2.65, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.95. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLD. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 918,196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 476,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 429,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.