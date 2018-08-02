Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $145.80. 18,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14,388.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.