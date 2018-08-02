Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €230.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €230.00 ($270.59) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. equinet set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($290.59) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €253.00 ($297.65) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €244.19 ($287.28).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR:CON opened at €184.15 ($216.65) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.