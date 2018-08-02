Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE JHG opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

