Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,848 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 160,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $35.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

