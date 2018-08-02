Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,766 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,755 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 344.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $56.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

