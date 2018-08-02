Jamba (JMBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 275132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jamba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.
Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Jamba had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.
Jamba Company Profile
Jamba, Inc, through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide.
Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.