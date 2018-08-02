Jamba (JMBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 275132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jamba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Jamba had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamba by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamba during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jamba by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamba during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamba by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 423,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 124,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Jamba Company Profile

Jamba, Inc, through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide.

