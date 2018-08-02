Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 21,172.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina opened at $323.23 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $332.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.81.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.63, for a total transaction of $564,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,471.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.15, for a total transaction of $155,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,149.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,841 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,473. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.