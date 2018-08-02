J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,426,000 after acquiring an additional 716,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,968,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680,394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,664,000 after acquiring an additional 560,502 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,578,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,897,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,354,000 after acquiring an additional 540,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at $59,177,214.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of J M Smucker opened at $109.40 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

