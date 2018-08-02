Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.41

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 277387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$147,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock worth $424,948 in the last quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

