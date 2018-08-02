Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stake Boosted by Suffolk Capital Management LLC

Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Robecosam AG grew its position in Itron by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 345,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP grew its position in Itron by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 937,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 99,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 57,177 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Itron by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,301,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Itron opened at $59.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 128,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,673,469.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

