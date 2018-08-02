istar (STAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

istar (NYSE:STAR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. istar had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 28.33%. istar’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,124. The stock has a market cap of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95. istar has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

