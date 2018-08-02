Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 593.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Israel Chemicals opened at $5.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

